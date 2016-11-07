Hundreds line up to vote at Lucas County early voting center

The early voting numbers are rolling in and according to the Lucas County Board of Elections, just under 20,000 people have already cast their votes as of Monday morning.

That number continued to grow as hundreds packed the Early Voting Center in downtown Toledo.

Local army veteran Mac McLuster said he would wait as long as it takes to cast his ballot.

“As a veteran, it’s my duty to vote,” Mcluster said. "That's what I served for so that everybody else could have the right to vote."

Kristy Schneider isn't even eligible to vote because she's not an American, but she's still waiting in an hour-long line just to witness the voting process here in the U.S.

"I'm from Ontario, Canada and I'm here with my girlfriend. She's voting today obviously. It’s quite the different to be here than in Canada,” Schneider said.

She referred to the lines to vote here in Toledo being much longer than in her hometown during Canadian elections.

Schneider is paying attention because the results of this election won't just affect those of us living here in the states.

"American politics are so important in Canada. Really so important in the rest of the world,” Schneider said. “So what you guys do here matters everywhere else.”

Therefore, if you are eligible, these voters have a message for you.

"Vote. Express your opinion and right as an American citizen,” McLuster said.



