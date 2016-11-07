Perrysburg schools asks voters to renew important levy

Families move to Perrysburg for the quality of education the school district provides.

As the population booms, the district is hoping the community will support them.

If you have kids walking through these halls or not, there is no doubt strong schools are the backbone of Perrysburg.

"That is one of the reasons people transfer to Perrysburg," said school board president Jarman Davis, "because they know we do a terrific job."

The district is not asking voters for more money but to continue paying what they have been paying since 2004.

But the difference this year is residents are voting on a renewal levy, meaning this tax will stay around without being voted on every four years.

That will guarantee $12.9 million annually from tax payers and also locks in a roll back from the state of $1.2 million.

A lot of money means higher stakes for the district, though this levy campaign did not focus on scare tactics to gain votes.

"We continue to focus on the positive," Davis said. "I don't want to focus on anything but the success and strengths of the district we have been talking about this since last November. And I think it's important that everybody understands Perrysburg schools would be different for a long time [after] one year of losing this funding on the district."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved