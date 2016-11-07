Hawkins Elementary students vote in mock election

Their votes may not officially count, but some youngsters were making their voices heard the day before the election.

Students at Hawkins Elementary School in west Toledo held a mock election with Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump on the ballot.

School leaders say it's all so they can understand what their parents and caretakers will be doing on election day.

Teachers made the mock election feel as close to the real thing as possible, with decorated election booths donated by Appliance Center.

Third grade teacher Carey Bryant says the kids took the process seriously.

"I think that they're getting that their opinions and their thoughts towards the election has a place and they get to voice that opinion in the election today," says Bryant.

So who did the students elect? Hillary Clinton in a landslide.

