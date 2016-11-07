Money Talks News: Dealing with data after death

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

As long as people have lived, they've been dying. And when they do, their possessions are rounded up, then divided up.

But the digital age has made all of this more complicated. Because now, everything from your communications to your favorite photos exist in only digital form. So when you die, like your spirit, it's in the clouds.

So what's going to happen to your iTunes library? Facebook photos? All the emails you've sent over the years? E-books you've written?

And then there's all the stuff on your hard drive. Before the information age, there was no digital you. Now there is. So here are some tips to deal with it.

First, passwords. Make a list and put it in the hands of someone you trust. Don't, however, leave those passwords in your will, because wills become a public document.

Next, learn the policies of the services you use. For example, Google has something called the "Inactive Account Manager." If you don't log on for a certain amount of time, this free service will notify the people you choose and give them access to designated documents, emails and photos stored with Google. Or, if you choose, destroy it all.

There are also paid services that will help you organize your estate, store important digital files and transfer them on your death.

But whether you pay someone or not, organize. Make your pictures and files easy to find for you now, and loved ones later.

And if you've got things on your hard drive you want to die with you, then you're going to have to password protect your hard drive and take that password to the grave.

Bottom line? Digital death is something new in the human experience, and it's something we should all consider.

Want more information? Go to the Money Talks News website and do a search for "Estate Planning."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.