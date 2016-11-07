Traffic alerts start Tues. for Hill and Detroit Avenue

There are two separate traffic alerts for local drivers beginning Tuesday.

Due to concrete curb and drive work, there will be lane restrictions on Hill Avenue between Arco Drive and Elmdale Road. The lane restrictions will begin on Tuesday, and the project is scheduled to be completed Nov. 23.

Lane restrictions will also be happening on Detroit Avenue due to a resurfacing project. The restrictions will be on the eastbound Buckingham approach to the intersection of Detroit and Buckingham Street.

In addition, Detroit Avenue south of Buckingham will be closed at the intersection.

The project is set to begin Tuesday and is expected to be finished Wednesday.

