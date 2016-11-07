Officials search for two local fugitives - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Officials search for two local fugitives

Alasia Newton (Source: U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force)
Justin Poore (Source: US Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force)
Justin Poore (Source: US Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force) Justin Poore (Source: US Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force)
The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, along with the Toledo Lucas County Sheriff's Office, is asking for the public’s help in locating and arresting two local fugitives.

Alasia Newton, 24, is wanted for endangering children, robbery, aggravated assault and domestic violence. She is 5'5" and 150 pounds. Her last known location was in the 1500 block of Palmwood in Toledo.

Justin Poore, 29, is wanted for aggravated assault, domestic violence and parole violation. He is 5'9" and weighs 150 pounds. His last known address is in the 4000 block of Peak in Toledo.

If anyone has any information on either of these two fugitives, they are asked to call 1-866-492-6833.

Cash rewards are being offered for help in their arrest. 

