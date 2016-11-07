Election cycle leads to added anxiety, local doctor says

It's a presidential election cycle like people have never seen. Bitter from the beginning. As it is hours away from Tuesday's election, the fatigue is setting in.

"Oh my gosh, it's been quite a roller coaster ride," said voter Kim Sutton.

"I'm getting to the point where I don't want to watch TV no more," says Yalonda Richardson.

From television, to radio, social media and everyday conversations, plus the drama and controversy that follows, it's enough to create some serious anxiety.

"We have people who have never had psychiatric symptoms, they have their first nervous breakdown, if you want to call it," says Dr. Tufal Khan, the Chief Medical Officer for Mercy Health's Behavioral Health Institute.

Khan says he usually sees an increase in patient visits near election time, but even more so this year, and it's bringing people to their breaking points.

"We've had patients come in and say 'I'm going to divorce my wife.' Or the wife will say, 'I'm going to break up with or divorce my husband.' We see it all the time," says Khan.

Dr. Khan says it's social media that has really helped ratchet things up.

"I see that people can change their friendship values on each other if they state they're going to vote one way or another," Ron Lopez said.

Voters say one of the most frustrating things about this election is the candidates themselves.

"To me, it's a little bit crazy, because they're not talking about the issues that really need to be talked about," Richardson said,

Sutton thinks the whole situation is just an "all-time low."

Doctor Khan says people just need to take a breather, especially from social media.

"Engage in other activities, healthy activities. Exercise, watch a movie or something like that, because for some people it's really hard for them to distract from this whole, they're caught up in this election," says Khan.

No matter where you go, it seems you can't get away from this election, but Dr. Khan says it's best to remember, no matter the result, it's not the end of the world.

"Democrats have run the country and Republicans have run the country and there is a system in place that ensures the safe transition of governments, so it's not going to be a doomsday," Khan said.

While voters hope their candidate does win, many people will just be glad when it's over with.

Until then, Dr. Khan says focus on loved ones, stay positive and don't take anything personal.

Dr. Khan says if the stress is getting to be too much, don't be afraid to seek professional help.

