On-Cor Chicken Patties recalled for possible plastic inside

OSI Industries, LLC, a Fort Atkinson, WI company, is recalling more than 21,000 pounds of chicken products that may be contaminated with foreign materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Sunday.

The ready-to-eat chicken products were produced on Aug. 5.

The following product is subject to recall:

35-oz/2 lbs 3 oz frozen plastic packages containing “On-Cor Chicken Patties Microwaveable” with best by date 8/5/2017.

The products subject to recall have establishment number P-5615 inside the the USDA mark of inspection.

The items were shipped to retail locations in Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin.

According the press release, the issue was discovered after three consumers complained regarding firm blue plastic in their product. The company determined the contamination happened following a trim repair on belt material.

There have been no confirmed reports of negative reactions due to consumption of these products. However, consumers are urged not to consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

