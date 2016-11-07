Police search for people involved in BG breaking and entering - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police search for people involved in BG breaking and entering

(Source: Bowling Green Police website) (Source: Bowling Green Police website)
(Source: Bowling Green Police Website) (Source: Bowling Green Police Website)
BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a breaking and entering at Gearhart Plumbing Heating and Cooling that occurred Oct. 30 during afternoon hours.

The people involved, who appeared to be white men, were driving a Dodge Caravan with Michigan registration.

According to surveillance footage, the van appeared to have a full size spare tire on the passenger rear side and also had visible damage to the bottom of the rear lift gate. There was also damage on the bottom of the vehicle on the passenger side.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any further information is asked to call 419-352-1131. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly