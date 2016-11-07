Lucas County Children Services seeks levy approval amid heroin epidemic

The Lucas County Children Services levy is just one of the many voters will see on the ballot Tuesday.

Right now, LCCS says it's in desperate need of your vote due to the rising heroin epidemic sweeping Northwest Ohio.

The levy asks for a 0.4 percent increase, which will make up about 23 percent of their revenue.

Fifty five percent of children services' revenue comes from local dollars, which is why leaders say the new tax is so vital.

And with more children coming into care because their parents addiction to opioids or heroin, leaders say they need more money in order to keep their services a float.

"If we don't get a handle on this, and believe me children are the silent victims in this epidemic, we stand to lose a generation," said Robin Reese, Lucas County Children Services.

The new levy, if passed, will generate about $12 million over five years.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.