Man accused of driving under the influence with kids in car pleads not guilty

A man accused of driving under the influence with children in the car over the weekend was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Monday. 

Sean Washington is charged with drug possession, OVI, drug abuse and endangering children. 

On Monday, Washington pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. 

He'll be back in court next week. 

