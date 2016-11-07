Cedar Point workers strike after Local 480 rejects contract

Cedar Point workers are on strike after Local 480 members voted down a contract from the popular amusement park Friday.

The union represents numerous employees of the park, including 76 full-time laborers, 18 carpenters, 14 electricians, 13 painters and six plumbers.

The union’s contract with Cedar Point expired Oct. 1, but was extended to Friday.

Picketers were out at First Street and Causeway Drive, as well as other locations Monday morning.

Cedar Point released the following statement Sunday:

"On Friday, November 4, the Laborers International Union informed the Cedar Point negotiating team that members of the bargaining unit had “rejected” the agreement reached at the bargaining table earlier that day. The same communication included a statement that the Union membership had voted to strike. These were disappointing and indeed shocking actions by the Union given that the agreement that was rejected was offered by the Union, and contained specific “new” demands that were added at the last round of negotiations by the Union leadership. In effect, the Union has defaulted on a duly agreed upon series of proposals, and is currently engaged in an unnecessary and likely unlawful strike. To put it simply, the Union is failing to take “yes” for an answer, establishing clearly that the Union was not represented by a bargaining team that had the authority to make decisions at the bargaining table. As a result the bargaining proposals set forth by the Union bargaining team were not intended to lead to a final agreement. This is, by definition, a violation of the National Labor Relations Act.



Cedar Point respects all of its employees, and is working to ensure that reasonable employee suggestions concerning working conditions and wages are properly reviewed and considered by management. In this case, our negotiating team unambiguously accepted an offer made by the Union, and had every reason to believe that the Union leadership (and their agents) were authorized to present the offer. While we negotiated in good faith to avoid this situation, management is now focused on all available options to keep the park on track for a timely and successful opening day next spring."

