Firefighters battle vacant house fire in north Toledo

Firefighters battle vacant house fire in north Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Firefighters had a busy morning battling a vacant house fire in north Toledo. 

Crews were called to the home on Streicher Street between Warsaw and Lagrange early Monday morning. When crews arrived heavy fire was shooting through the roof. 

No injuries were reported. 

The fire remains under investigation. 

