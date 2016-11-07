Another crash closes problem area of I-75 Monday

Yet another crash shutdown I-75 in Wood County Monday.

It happened on northbound I-75 at SR 582, an area prone to crashes due to construction.

In fact, the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to 25 crashes in that area last month alone.

Ohio Department of Transportation officials say narrower lanes and black top to concrete transitions can make it difficult for drivers to determine where the edge of the road is. They say drivers need to be especially cautions in areas like these for the remainder of the I-75 widen project, which is slated to end in October of 2017.

