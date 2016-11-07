Ohio man charged with murdering 58-year-old man - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

An Erie County man is charged with murder after police say he confessed to the crime. 

Ian Seckt is accused of beating to death 58-year-old David Quint.

Police in Mitiwanga found Quint's body early Sunday morning at his home on Avenue A near West Lake Road in Mitiwanga.

Police arrested Seckt on several outstanding warrants before they say he admitted to killing Quint. 

No word on when he'll appear in court. 

