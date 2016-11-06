Andersons offering discounts all week to military members and vets

The Andersons stores want to say 'thank you' this week to the military.

In honor of Veterans Day, all active duty military and veterans will receive ten percent off purchases up to a maximum of 500 dollars.

The deal runs through Saturday, November 12.

Some exclusions apply.

To qualify, you must present a valid military ID to the cashier at the time of purchase.

Veterans Day is on Friday.

