Candidates, political leaders lead final push for votes in Toledo

Rob Portman speaks with a group of supporters at his campaign office in Toledo (Source: WTOL)

Long lines wrapped around the building at the Lucas County early vote center in Toledo (Source: WTOL)

It looked like the kind of long line you'd find for a popular new ride at Cedar Point.

But these are folks who came to the Lucas County Early Voting Center to cast their ballots before election day.

"I’ve been waiting for almost an hour. It’s worth the wait. I need to exercise my vote,” said voter Chandra Collins.

Twenty-two thousand people voted early in Lucas County in 2012. So far this year the number stands at about 19,000 so far.

The number probably won’t match that of four years ago but it will be pretty close.

“I think it’s wonderful. I really do. Everybody coming out to vote and we’re thrilled. This is what we prepared for all year long,” said Gina Kaczala of the Lucas County Board of Elections.

Some big names were in Toledo campaigning for their candidates.

The final hours of the 2016 campaign brought the Castro brothers to Toledo.

Julian Castro is the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and Joaquin Castro a Texas Congressman.

They believe Latino voters will come out in record numbers because of Donald Trump’s stance on illegal immigration.

“They call the Latino community the ‘sleeping giant’ when it comes to voting. That ‘sleeping giant’ has awakened,” said Julian.

Incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman d ropped by his Toledo campaign headquarters to thank volunteers for his support.

He hopes his re-election will help keep the Senate a Republican majority.

“I think it’s very important. You look at the Supreme Court nominees, what’s happening overseas. The Senate tends to have a bigger role in foreign policy. It’s important to keep the majority. Ohio is one of those states to decide the Democratic or Republican majority in the Senate," said Portman.

A political tradition in Toledo two days before every election is Toledo City Councilman Peter Ujvagi’s Chicken Paprikash dinner.

This year’s guest speaker was Democratic National Committee Black Caucus Chairwoman Virgie Rollins.

“I’m just hoping that Ohioans comes out and vote and lets their voices be heard and pick their candidate. I’m hoping it’s Hillary,” said Rollins.

The Early Voting Center will be re-open on Monday for one last time from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

