RESULTS: Tuesday's local election winners

Although Donald Trump's win over Hillary Clinton has demanded the spotlight when it comes to Tuesday's election results, there are plenty of other candidates and issues that were decided in our area.

MOBILE USERS: Get local results here

Here is a breakdown of those results:

U.S. Senate Race – Rob Portman (R) vs. Ted Strickland (D)

Rob Portman wins. Portman is the current Ohio Senator, who was elected in 2011.

U.S. House of Representatives District 5 – Rep. Bob Latta (R) vs. James Neu, Jr. (D)

Bob Latta wins. Latta has held Ohio’s 5th district seat in the House since 2007. Prior to that, he was a state senator from 1997 to 2000.

“I'm honored to receive the support of the people in Ohio's Fifth Congressional District to serve as their representative for another term in Congress,” said Latta. “I'd especially like to thank everyone who volunteered on behalf of my campaign and spent their time knocking on doors, putting up yards signs, and making calls. I'll continue to work in Congress to address the challenges we face as a nation including reducing our debt, making health care more affordable for Ohio families, fixing a broken tax code, eliminating burdensome red tape, and strengthening our national security.”

U.S. House of Representatives District 9 – Marcy Kaptur (D) vs. Donald Larson (R) vs. George Skalsky (I)

Marcy Kaptur wins. Kaptur has held Ohio’s 9th district seat in the House since 1983.

Ohio House District 3 – Theresa Gavarone (R) vs. Kelly Wicks (D)

Theresa Gavarone wins. Gavarone was picked to fill his seat, pending this election. She has been on the Bowling Green City Council.

Ohio House District 44 – Michael Ashford (D) vs. John Insco (R)

Michael Ashford wins. Ashford currently represents Toledo and District 44 in the State House. He is the minority WHIP and was elected in 2011. Prior to that he was on Toledo City Council.

Ohio House District 45 – Teresa Fedor (D) vs. James Nowak (R)

Teresa Fedor wins. Fedor has represented Ohio’s 45th district since 2013.

Ohio House District 46 – Michael Sheehy (D) vs. Diana Skaff (R)

Michael Sheehy wins. Sheehy has represented District 46 and Oregon in Ohio’s House after being appointed in 2013 and then elected in 2015.

Ohio House District 47 – Derek Merrin (R) vs. Lauri Cooper (D)

Derek Merrin wins. Merrin was appointed to this seat when Barbara Sears resigned to take a position in Governor Kasich’s administration.

Ohio Senate District 2 – Randy Gardner (R) vs. Kirk Halliday

Randy Gardner wins. Gardner has represented District 2 in Ohio’s Senate since 2013.

Lucas County Commissioner – Pete Gerken (D) vs. Mike Bell (R)

Pete Gerken wins. Gerken has been a Lucas County Commissioner since 2005.

Sandusky County Sheriff – Kyle Overmyer vs. James Consolo vs. Christoper Hilton

Christopher Hilton wins. Hilton is currently an officer with the Perkins Township Police Department.

Lucas County Issue 2 – Toledo three-quarter percent income tax

Passed.

The levy generates $52 million to pay for city services. It is a temporary tax that must be renewed by voters.

If the three-quarter percent income tax levy fails, the mayor says 260 police officers and 211 firefighters could be laid off. The detective bureau, gang unit and K9 squad would all be closed down. Police could close the police substation in west Toledo.

Lucas County Issue 14 – Anthony Wayne Local Schools Bond Issue

Passed.

For less than 25 cents per day, per $100,000 of home value, the Anthony Wayne students will receive improved safety and security in school buildings, improved traffic safety, replacement of Whitehouse Primary, improved quality of buildings through maintenance and added classroom spaces.

The district has added more than 1,000 students since the lats time it built a new building in 1996.

Lucas County Issue 17 – Sylvania Schools Levy

Passed.

If approved, the combination levy would earmark 4.7 mill for operating funds and allocate 1 mill for permanent improvement.

Successful passage would provide funding to support K through 12 education, updating technology and programming and securing the district’s financial position.

Lucas County Issue 18 – TARTA Levy Renewal

Passed.

The renewal would benefit the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority for all purposes other than bond debt. The tax rate would not exceed 1.5 mill for each dollar, first due in 2017.

This levy accounts for approximately 25% of TARTA’s operating budget.

Lucas County Issue 19 – Lucas County 911 Levy Renewal

Passed.

A renewal would benefit the operation and capital improvements of the 911 operating system and the Public Safety Communications systems.

The rate would not exceed .7 mill for each dollar, first due in 2017.

Lucas County Issue 20 – Lucas County Children Services Levy

Passed.

The tax would benefit the support of children services and the care and placement of children.

The rate would not exceed 1.8 mill for each dollar.

LCCS Director Robin Reese says that the heroin epidemic has spurred their need for additional funds. If the levy fails, they will have to cut resources and positions.

Lucas County Issue 21 – Imagination Station Levy Renewal

Passed.

The renewal would benefit the operation and maintenance of the Imagination Station, Toledo’s non-profit science center.

The rate would not exceed .17 mill for each dollar, for five years, beginning in 2017, with the first due in 2018.

Lucas County Issue 22 – Toledo-Lucas County Public Library Levy

Passed.

The renewal would benefit the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library for current expenses.

The rate would not exceed 3.7 mill for each dollar, for five years, beginning in 2017, with the first due in 2018.

The levy accounts for more than half the library’s operating budget. A successful renewal would guarantee operation, improve library hours, build the collection and continue current staffing.

Lucas County Issue 23 – Toledo Zoo Levy Decrease

Passed.

The renewal is part of an existing levy that would reduce by .1 mill for the maintenance and operation of the Toledo Zoo, first due in 2017.

Rossford Income Tax Credit

Failed.

Rossford City Council voted in January to reduce the tax credit paid to other municipalities by 50 percent. The city had offered a 100 percent reimbursement.

Rossford residents were upset at the reduction and able to get the issue on the ballot after going to court.

Rossford Schools Bond and Levy

Passed.

The bond and levy would be used towards renovating and improving school facilities. The principal amount would be $31,440,000 to be repaid annually over 37 years.

The rate is averaged to be 4.4 mill for each dollar.

Perrysburg Township Police Levy

Passed.

The new tax would benefit police protection. The rate would not exceed 2 mill for each dollar, for five years, first due in 2017.

Perrysburg Schools Levy

Passed.

The tax renewal would raise $13 million for the operation of the school district. The rate would not exceed 16 mill for each dollar. The tax would be in effect for a continuing period of time, first due in 2017.

The state currently pays $1.2 million of the local taxpayers’ share, and renewing the levy would lock in the fund permanently.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.