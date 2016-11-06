Ohio Young Birders Club celebrates tenth year, helps with bird banding

The Ohio Young Birders Club celebrated its tenth year Saturday and Sunday with a conference to discuss and learn about the importance of bird education, conservation and migration.

The weekend conference kicked off at the Toledo Zoo where the young birders themselves gave speeches about their experiences with birding and how it's changed their lives. More than 120 people attended, including children and adults.

Kimberly Kaufman, the Executive Director of the Black Swamp Bird Observatory and the founder of the Ohio Young Birders Club, said it was a great success, not only for the kids, but for all ages.

"For the kids yes. But for everybody on this planet," Kaufman said. "We treat nature like a destination like a place that we should go to. We need to remember that we are nature. We are connected to all of those things. The younger we are, the more we understand that. It enriches and livens our life."

More than 150 kids ages 12 to 18 are active in the club across the state. However, kids from Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Georgia have attended the annual Ohio Young Birders Conference, which is similar to this year.

"These are truly some of the most remarkable kids, not only in Ohio but on the world," Kaufman said. "The tag line for our Ohio Young Birders Club is to educate, encourage and empower our conservation leaders, and if you were fortunate enough to attend our tenth annual conference at the Toledo Zoo on Saturday, they would see that in turn these kids give that right back to us."

Sunday, the extension of the conference included a field trip at Magee Marsh and the Black Swamp Bird Observatory where kids learned about the importance of bird banding. Bird banding is marking birds with aluminum bands to mark them as individual to be able to research migration.

Banding birds in the U.S. is controlled under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and requires a federal banding permit from U.S. Geological Survey. Some states, such as Ohio, require a state permit as well.

Kaufman says that it helps them know what birds need and when to manage their habitat, the timing of migration, and where their habitat is during the migration in winter.

"It's like the bird's social security number," Kaufman said. "The more that we understand about bird migration, the more we can protect understand and protect bird habitat."

Bird banding makes that all possible.

