Police identify body found in drainage ditch in Monroe County

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office says they have positively identified a body found in a drainage ditch on Saturday.

According to the Sheriff's office the victim was identified as 27-year-old Steven Michael Doty of Monroe, MI by family members.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a drainage ditch in Frenchtown Township north of the Monroe Public Schools administration building around 5 p.m on Saturday.

Doty was found partially submerged in a drainage ditch.

He was transported to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

While foul play isn't suspected, the investigation into Mr Doty's death is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7700.

