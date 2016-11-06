Toledo police investigate two separate stabbings - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police investigate two separate stabbings

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police responded to two separate stabbings that happened early Sunday morning.

According to the Toledo Police crime log, the first happened in the 400 block of Sunset Boulevard. Officials responded around 1:00 a.m. when a known suspect stabbed the victim.

The second incident happened at 5929 Heatherdowns and was reported after 2 a.m. 

