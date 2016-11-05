Large power outage affects south Toledo

A large power outage had much of south Toledo in the dark on Saturday evening.

The lights went out just after 11:30 p.m.

As of 2:12 a.m. up to 100 people are without power, according to the First Energy website.

Estimated power restoration is 3 a.m although the cause of the outage was pending investigation.

