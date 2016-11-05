Political party breaks out at Lucas Co. early vote center

U.S. Senate candidate Ted Strickland was campaigning and posing for selfies with voters (Source: WTOL)

Large crowds continue to flood the Lucas County Early Voting Center on Monroe Street.

It's democracy in action.

But on Saturday it turned into quite the party scene.

And we’re just not talking about the Democratic and Republican Parties.

A DJ played music to pump up a line of voters wrapping around the outside of the center.

Ladies line danced and free chicken wings were handed out.

"To show how we appreciate the voters and every vote counts,” said Diamond Atkins of LaBarron’s on the Move Wing Truck.

And if you didn’t want wings, the 'Souls to the Polls' group had free hot dogs, burgers, baked beans and potato salad.

“We’re tailgating. So come on down, bring your chair and hang out with us and have a good time,” said Deborah Barnett.

Democratic Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Ted Strickland came to hang out and meet voters.

Unlike Donald Trump, he’s not worried about a fixed election.

“I’m willing to accept the outcome of this election,” said Strickland.

Supporters of the Lake Erie Bill of Rights collected signatures to put the issue before Toledo voters next year.

”If it passes the charter will be changed to sue polluters directly instead of having to go and file a complaint with the ERA,” says bill supporter Mike Ferner.

Over 1200 people voted at the early vote center on Saturday.

So far this year, 19,000 people voted.

But daily numbers this year are higher because of Hillary Clinton and Mr. Trump.

“Because I think these two candidates both have strong personalities. I think people definitely want to vote for their choice” according LaVera Scott of the Lucas County Board of Elections.

The center will be open on Sunday from 1 - 5 p.m. and from 8 a.m - 2 p.m on Monday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.