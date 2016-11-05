Highway construction causing accident spike at I-75 and SR 582

More and more accidents are happening in Wood County on I-75 near State Route 582.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to 25 crashes in the last month alone.

That's nearly one every day.

The cause for this?

Leaders from the Ohio Department of Transportation say they are aware of the trend and that traffic pattern changes are making it harder for drivers to get around.

"Anytime we have a lane transition down to the narrower 11 foot lanes, and transitioning from black top to concrete, determining that edge of pavement becomes difficult for drivers. But with slower speeds and no distractions that doesn't seem to be a problem,” said Ross Echler.

ODOT and highway patrol leaders want drivers to be extra cautious in the area throughout the construction.

The whole I-75 widening project isn't set to be completed until October of 2017.

