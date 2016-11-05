Toledo firefighters pose for 'Live Your Dream Foundation' calendar

Toledo firefighters went outside their comfort zones Saturday to pose for photos that will be featured in the 2017 edition of the “Live Your Dream Foundation” calendar.

“It's not the most comfortable situation. It's a little nerve racking to be here," said Mickey McGuire, Toledo firefighter and paramedic. "But yeah, it's for charity. It's for a good cause. How could you say no?"

The foundation was created in 2014 after Steve Machcinski and Jamie Dickman lost their lives while on duty. Linda and Greg Dickman wanted their son’s legacy to live on through helping other firefighters and emergency personnel live out their dreams and provide basic aid like linens, mattresses and food.

They have already been able to provide some of this aid to several fire departments across Northwest Ohio.

“When we see other firefighters it kind of gives us another boost, and because we know that’s what Jamie loves so much," Dickman said. "I remember when we were going through that week of services and things, we would always have firefighters come up and tell us that ‘you lost a son, but you’ve gained thousands of sons and daughters'."

McGuire went through the academy with Dickman and was also his squad mate.

“We were really close. We picked on each other a lot. Probably more than we should have,” McGuire laughed.

McGuire was at the apartment fire where Dickman died in January 2014. He says it’s an honor to be able to support his family’s mission.

“I have a lot of respect for his family. A lot of sympathy. They’re family is sort of my new adoptive family,” McGuire said.

The second "Live Your Dream Foundation" calendar will be on sale at the end of November at the First Credit Union on Laskey Road.

