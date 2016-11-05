Amazon plans to build a second wind farm in Ohio

Amazon is planning to build a second wind farm in Ohio to help power three new data centers in the state.

The e-commerce retail giant says it will develop the wind farm in Hardin County and that it should be making electricity by the end of next year.

Amazon already is building a wind farm in Paulding County.

Hardin County officials in northwest Ohio say the newly announced project will be around $300 million.

Amazon's three data centers near Columbus will provide cloud storage, database and analytic services.

Its goal is to power its cloud services entirely with renewable energy.

