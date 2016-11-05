Youngstown man pleads guilty to selling fatal heroin dose

A Youngstown man pleaded guilty to selling heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose, as well as additional firearms and other narcotics crimes, according to Carole Rendon, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio.

Lebron Charles Bunkley, 37, admitted to selling heroin to another man known in court documents as J.P., who was found dead in a vacant lot on May 15, still clutching a hypodermic needle.

According to court documents, a search of the man’s cell phone revealed that his last outgoing call was to Bunkley.

Police searched Bunkley’s house and found 286 grams of heroin, 345 grams of powder cocaine, 84 grams of crack cocaine, two firearms and ammunition.

“We will continue to prosecute and seek stiff sentences for dealers who sell heroin that kills our neighbors,” Rendon said in a press release. “Aggressive enforcement will remain part of the comprehensive strategy, along with treatment, education and changing prescribing practices required to combat this epidemic.”

