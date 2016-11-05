Monroe man in critical condition after being hit in roadway

Monroe Police are investigating an accident that involved one pedestrian being hit in the 1100 block of N. Dixie Highway Friday night.

According to the police report, a car traveling northbound struck the pedestrian in the roadway.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle said they did not see the pedestrian prior to the collision.

Preliminary investigation indicates the 46-year-old male pedestrian was under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred.

The victim was transported to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

