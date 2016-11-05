Man fatally struck by semi on Ohio Turnpike

A New York man is dead after being hit by a semi while standing on the shoulder of the Ohio Turnpike Saturday morning.

According to the Swanton Post police report, Hanad Mohamed, 31, had hit a deer and his car was disabled in the road. Mohamed exited his vehicle and was standing outside the left lane.

Around 2 a.m., a semi that was traveling westbound struck Mohamed and went off the left side of the road into the median.

The driver of the semi, Artur Volfson, 22, did not sustain any injuries. His passenger, Michael Volfson, was also uninjured in the crash.

Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

