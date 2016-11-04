Big Board Friday: Playoff finals - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Big Board Friday: Playoff finals

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)

OHSAA Round 1 Finals

Glenville 7

Anthony Wayne 21

Sandusky 42

Ashland 7

Seneca East 0

Ayersville 49

Central Catholic 41

Bay Village Bay 7

O Glandorf 49

Bellevue 34

Calvert 20

Crestview 54

McComb 56

Danbury 8

Findlay 7

Dublin Jerome 42

Wynford 22

Gibsonburg 6

Hicksville 33

Leipsic 16

Clyde 28

Lexington 29

Colonel Crawford 21

Liberty Center 28

Arlington 21

Lucas 19

Eastwood 35

Marion Pleasant 28

Tinora 0

Patrick Henry 39

Logan 28

Port Clinton 41

Westlake 48

Springfield 41

Northwestern 22

Swanton 40

Bowling Green 45

University School 49

Medina 38

Whitmer 31

MHSAA Round 2 Finals

Franklin 22

Bedford 39

Sand Creek 0

Hudson 27

Southfield Bradford 6

Ida 58

Adrian 28

Milan 13

Morenci 15

Whiteford 44

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly