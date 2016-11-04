Big Board Friday: Playoff finals

OHSAA Round 1 Finals
Glenville 7
Anthony Wayne 21
Sandusky 42
Ashland 7
Seneca East 0
Ayersville 49
Central Catholic 41
Bay Village Bay 7
O Glandorf 49
Bellevue 34
Calvert 20
Crestview 54
McComb 56
Danbury 8
Findlay 7
Dublin Jerome 42
Wynford 22
Gibsonburg 6
Hicksville 33
Leipsic 16
Clyde 28
Lexington 29
Colonel Crawford 21
Liberty Center 28
Arlington 21
Lucas 19
Eastwood 35
Marion Pleasant 28
Tinora 0
Patrick Henry 39
Logan 28
Port Clinton 41
Westlake 48
Springfield 41
Northwestern 22
Swanton 40
Bowling Green 45
University School 49
Medina 38
Whitmer 31
MHSAA Round 2 Finals
Franklin 22
Bedford 39
Sand Creek 0
Hudson 27
Southfield Bradford 6
Ida 58
Adrian 28
Milan 13
Morenci 15
Whiteford 44
