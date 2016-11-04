17-year old killed, 18-year-old injured in Sandusky County crash

A 17-year-old Bellevue boy was killed and an 18-year-old was critically injured after the car they were in went off the side of the road in Sandusky County on Friday afternoon.

Alexander Griggs, 18, of Bellevue was driving on County Road 278 south of State Route 101 around 4:40 p.m. when the car went off the right side of the road.

Griggs tried to straighten the car but over corrected and went off the left side of the road and struck a utility pole before overturning.

His passenger, Kyle Cherry, 17, also of Bellevue, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Griggs was flown to St. Vincent’s Mercy Medical Center with critical injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

