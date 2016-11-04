79-year-old driver dead, three others injured, after I-75 crash in Bluffton

A 79-year-old man is dead and three others suffered serious injuries after a crash on I-75 in Bluffton on Friday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wayne Howard, 79, of Tennessee was driving a U-Haul truck when he ran into the back of a pickup being driven by Anthony Reid, 42, of Mt. Clemens, MI, who was slowing down for traffic.

When his truck drove off the road, Mr. Howard overcorrected and struck a semi being driven by Timothy Baker, 59, of Hicksville, OH.

All three of Mr. Howard’s passengers had to be flown to St. Vincent’s Mercy Medical Center with serious injuries.

They include Jamie Howard, 40 YOA, Keely Howard, 13 YOA, and Jeremy Wilkenson, 6, all of Jackson, MI.

No one else was injured in the crash.

