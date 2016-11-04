New Perrysburg medical center brings cancer care closer to home

A 14.5 million-dollar project bringing together Mercy Health and the Toledo Clinic is ready for patients.

On Monday the Mercy Health Perrysburg Cancer Center will begin accepting patients, but on Friday, the final touches were being put on the new facility.

The new Mercy Health Perrysburg Cancer Center will be a place where patients can receive comprehensive care.

The new facility will be able to provide 35,000 treatments, whether radiation oncology, medical oncology, or infusion services with an entire care team.

The cancer center will have dieticians, social services, financial counselors and more to serve patients' minds, bodies and spirits.

Officials believe this will be beneficial for the community becauseresidentsy won't have to leave the area for care.

"It's so important when a patient has a diagnosis with cancer, there's stress around financial concerns. Spiritually they are wondering what's going on. So many things that we really want to make sure that there's a complete team approach to our patients' care,” said Michelle Rowe, oncology service line leader for Mercy Health. “Here at Mercy they are at the center of everything that we do."

The cancer center will have an open house on Sunday November 6th from 1:00 to 3:00 pm for community members with patients beginning treatment on Monday at 8:00 am.

