Body of St. Francis graduate comes home after sudden death

The body of a 21-year old St. Francis de Sales graduate came home Friday.

His family is opening up about his battle with drug addiction. His mother is speaking up and taking on the motto of her late son’s Alma mater.

"Arise and battle bravely" is why Pamela Burson says she is able to talk about her son's death while planning his funeral.

"Adam can't have died in vain,” explained his mother Pamela Burson. “He was fighting to live. He had a future and that's why I'm willing to do this because everybody’s life is worth saving, every life matters."

Adam started using marijuana, which escalated to pills. By his freshman year in college, Adam turned to heroin.

After an overdose, his mother tried to get him into a long-term residential treatment facility, so he moved to Florida to get clean.

"The last 14 months, he's been fighting it hard,” said Burson. "It just didn't happen."

Tuesday after she missed a visit from local police, she tried to find out the reason for their visit, but was unsuccessful. In a panic, she turned to Facebook where she saw others post about her son’s death. She later got a call confirming her fear from Florida police.

"It's been a nightmare that I can't wake up from ever since," said Pamela Burson.

His cause of death is unknown as they wait for toxicology reports or to see if it was a complication from previous drug use. Pamela says she never thought this would be her life, but now she is using it to warn others, advocating for Adam.

"I don't want any other family to feel this pain,” she explained. “There's help out there, there's amazing groups in Toledo that will help you, if you need to get out of this town and get in long-term residential treatment there are people here that will get you there. They have to want it, but if we can keep them alive long enough to get them to that point, that’s my goal."

Adam did not have life insurance and because of his death in Florida the funeral costs have increased. Community members gathered together to raise funds to “Bring Adam Home.”

Adam's visitation is this Sunday November 6th and the funeral service is on Monday November 7th. To help with Adam's family's cost of bringing his body home from Florida, follow this link.

