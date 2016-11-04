Voters talk Sheriff Overmyer, back behind bars

Sheriff Kyle Overmyer is back behind bars, just days before his name appears before voters on Election Day. This comes as a judge decided he violated the conditions of his bond.

Granny's Kitchen in Woodville has been around for nearly 25 years, and the conversation lately has been about Overmyer.

"It's a big puzzle. It seems like people are talking about it," said Wilbur Nehls.

Over a plate of syrupy pancakes, Nehls says he won't be voting for Overmyer come Tuesday.

"When you got 43 counts against you, it's, you know, he may not be in trouble for all 43, but, he might be guilty on some of them," said Nehls.

"Everyone says when he was younger, he was a great guy, pretty clean, you know, straight forward," said Mike Smith, Granny's general manager.

Smith also says he also won't be voting for Overmyer.

"Show that he's back on the right track, then, you know, take another chance then," said Smith.

During a bond hearing Thursday, Judge Patricia Cosgrove revoked Overmyer's bond, and he was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs and sent to jail. That means on Election Day, the sheriff running for re-election could be behind bars.

"I've never seen that happen before," said Nehls.

