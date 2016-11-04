Local doctor returns to U.S. following relief work in hurricane-ravaged Haiti

To weather a storm and not get swept away. For most, a metaphor for dealing with life's daily struggles. But for some, a literal reality.

Local physician Dr. Richard Paat and his team were among the first responders to Haiti following the devastation left by Hurricane Matthew.

"We got to Pestel, which got hit by the eye of the hurricane, and started treating patients," Paat said. "We were down in the town for two days and they already had ten cholera patients. The doctor was pretty happy to see us"

Many areas were effected. But in the mountains they lost everything. No tents or tarps for shelter. The people were literally starving.

The experience left the team with several heartbreaking stories.

"He had given his last bit of food to his wife that was six month pregnant and his little boy," Paat remembered about one of his patients. "Then he developed a high fever. He hadn't eaten in five days. He found our clinic and collapsed. And unfortunately he passed away."

"We had one young new mom, she had just delivered her baby and her house got smashed by the hurricane. she was quite anemic, and i had to give her a unit of my blood," Paat said.

Thousands of children were also affected by the storm.

"We had one 12-year old girl that came in with septic shock, high fever ,103, low blood pressure. We had to drain the puss out of her eyes," Paat said.

But through the pain, comes strength.

"These people have been through so much, you see their resilience," Paat said. "Even though half the building didn't have roofs on them, the kids are coming in in their school uniform that their parents were still able to clean. Teachers had their tie on and walking them back to some sort of structures."

