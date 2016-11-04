Local religious leaders ask members to pray for election

Bishop Daniel Thomas of the Toledo Catholic Diocese doesn’t care who you vote for in the Presidential election on Tuesday, only that you get out and vote thoughtfully.

The Bishop is asking Catholics to pray and fast on Monday to help them make the right decision.

“I think it’s important to remind people of what the church teaches, of what they’re called to do by Catholic faith and how they are to exercise their conscious when they enter the polls,” said Bishop Thomas.

Bishop Thomas says Catholics are telling him they think the two major Presidential candidates are deeply flawed.

His response: you still need to exercise your right to vote but vote for the candidate who best reflects your personal Catholic beliefs.

“You need to look at their platform and examine how the issues of their platform measures up to what we believe as Catholics is closest to what Christ and his church teaches," said Bishop Thomas.

"Following my faith is important as I go to the voting booth and so coming to pray and being quiet and silent in prayer really helps prepare us for what we have coming ahead," said Catholic Church member Diane Hipp.

To mark the day of prayer and fasting, Bishop Thomas held a Mass Monday at St. Francis de Sales Chapel in downtown Toledo.

Meanwhile, First Presbyterian Pastor, Clint Tolbert tells me, his congregation is always a place for both Republicans and Democrats.

He says, he wants the community to come pray about the future of our country, instead of lifting up a specific candidate.

"The hope is that we would seek God's wisdom and bring a measure of peace and understanding that regardless of who is elected, God is still in control," Tolbert said.

The church held a prayer vigil Monday night ahead of Election Day. Attendees received an "I prayed" sticker.

