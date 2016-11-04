TARTA to offer free rides on Election Day

Election Day transportation without a a car will be cheap for those taking the bus to their polling location.

Continuing a decade-old tradition, TARTA will offer free rides all day on Election Day,

While bus transit will be free for all no matter what their destination may be, the program is meant to encourage everyone to vote.

This service is especially important to those with disabilities.

"On a regular weekday, we have about 1,200 users who use TARPS to get where they need to go, but disability can sometimes be a barrier on getting to the polling place.," said TARTA general manager Jim Gee. "With having TARPS to get to the polling place and vote like every other citizen."

TARTA does have an issue on the ballot this year. A one and half mil property tax renewal, accounting for $25 percent of their operating budget.

