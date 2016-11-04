UT microbiologist says questions remain about Lake's toxic algae

A major water conference at the University of Toledo on Friday brought some of the brightest minds together for a discussion on Great Lakes water quality.

The conference featured three cities, all with drinking water problems in recent years, including Toledo.

The event was called 'A Tale of Three Cities, dealing with Toledo, Flint, Michigan, and Waukesha, Wisconsin'.

At the University of Toledo College of Law, panelists came from the Ohio EPA, UT College of Medicine and Life Sciences, and the city's Collins Park Water Treatment Plant.

A packed house heard about Flint’s lead crisis and about Waukesha, where leaders made the controversial request to divert Lake Michigan water because its groundwater source for drinking water is contaminated with radium.

Local panelists also discussed the harmful algae blooms that led to Toledo’s drinking water crisis of August 2014.

Panelist Jason Huntley, a medical microbiologist from UT, said algal blooms are still largely a mystery.

“We don't yet know how to correlate the harmful algal bloom's size with when they're going to release toxin or how much they're going to release. There's no way to predict when toxin is going to be released," said Huntley.

Huntley said there are plenty of people studying the problem.

Huntley also said they've found bacteria in Lake Erie that is beneficial. It can degrade the toxin microcystin by eating it up like an energy source.

One conference attendee now believes Toledoans were much luckier than Flint residents who have been dealing with lead contamination in their water.

“Our officials did not pass the buck or try to hide what was going on because in Flint it turns out that's really what was happening," said Clare Gorski. "That the state was kind of ignoring and regional EPA was ignoring the reports of lead levels going up."

The University of Toledo continues to be a leader in trying to understand water quality issues in the Great Lakes area.

