Don't Waste Your Money: Is your company a sinking ship?

As we head toward year's end, take a moment to think: How is your job? Better yet: How is your company?

A new report lists the warning signs that you may be on a sinking ship, and now may be a good time to think of bailing.

How to Know There's Trouble Ahead

The workplace is a land of claustrophobic cubicles and clueless bosses satirized in the 1999 movie "Office Space." So it would be nice to know in advance if your company is sinking like "Initech" in the cult classic.

Money Magazine, in a new report, says red flags of trouble include:

More and more closed door meetings that leave you in the dark.

Employee perks like free coffee suddenly vanish.

Top managers leave for new jobs.

Workflow slows down, leaving you less work in your inbox and more free time to spend on Facebook while you're at work.

A growing number of empty desks with no attempt to rehire those who left.

No money for new projects or needed repairs.

If desks are emptying out, and everything is getting fixed with duct tape you might say "doesn't that stink." The smart worker would start looking for new work... before you are forced to.

How to Protect Yourself

To protect yourself, Money says always make sure your resume is up to date.

And check to see that your LinkedIn profile is not 5 years old and gathering cobwebs.

