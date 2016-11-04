Charges dropped against man accused in double murder

Charles Walker, 26, was arrested in Phoenix, AZ. He is wanted for a double homicide that happened in August in Toledo. (Source: WTOL)

Murder charges have been dropped against a man accused in a double shooting.

Charles Walker is accused of killing two teen boys in north Toledo in 2015. Walker fled to Phoenix, Arizona, but was eventually caught and extradited back to Toledo.

The two murder charges against him were dropped for a lack of evidence. However, he will stay in jail because of parole violation on an unrelated charge.

The prosecutor's office said they will continue to work on the case and plan to refile charges.

