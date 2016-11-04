Cherry Street Mission's Life Revitalization Center offering hope to first graduating class

Friday was a special day for four Toledoans who are making history downtown as the first graduating class from a new endeavor by the Cherry Street Mission.

Four graduates walked the across stage of the former Macomber High School on Friday, turned Cherry Street's Life Revitalization Center, accepting their certificates in Call Center Customer Service Training.

Among the graduates are two homeless veterans and two residents of the Sparrow's Nest women's homeless shelter.

"I was going through a midst of a storm. I was in a really dark point in my life and I needed something, anything. And I turned it over to God and he led me here. I didn't really understand it at first, but now I do," said Graduate Valencia Lovett.

The graduates worked with experts from Northwest State Community College over eleven to learn call center skills, and all of them have job offers waiting for them.

"'Credit Adjustments Inc.' in Defiance, Ohio will be receiving all of our graduates today and these are just really stable, really well-paying jobs," said Dan Rogers of the Cherry Street Mission.

The Life Revitalization Center opened two years ago.

The auto tech program will graduate in December. The training is free of charge to the graduates, now with the hope of a fresh and stable start.

"I didn't want to let myself down and I'm so thankful for this opportunity that I was given," said Lovett.

If you're interested in enrolling, stop by the Life Revitalization Center at 1500 Monroe Street in Downtown Toledo.

