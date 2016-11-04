Man and woman jailed after large drug bust at Tiffin apartment - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man and woman jailed after large drug bust at Tiffin apartment

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Drugs and cash recovered by the Seneca County Drug Task Force
Charles Edward Starks Jr.
Kelsey Marie Fonseca
TIFFIN, OH (WTOL) -

A man and a woman from Tiffin are in the Seneca County Jail after a large amount of cash and drugs were found in their apartment on Friday.

Charles Edward Starks Jr., 25, and Kelsey Marie Fonseca, 24 were arrested in the bust that happened on Market Street in Tiffin.

The Seneca County Drug Task Force says a search of the residence yielded cash, a large amount of crack cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, cocaine, marijuana and “criminal tools”.

Both Starks and Fonseca were charged with various felonies including trafficking and permitting drug abuse.

Additional charges for possession and trafficking are pending on both suspects.

