Man and woman jailed after large drug bust at Tiffin apartment

Drugs and cash recovered by the Seneca County Drug Task Force (Source: WTOL)

A man and a woman from Tiffin are in the Seneca County Jail after a large amount of cash and drugs were found in their apartment on Friday.

Charles Edward Starks Jr., 25, and Kelsey Marie Fonseca, 24 were arrested in the bust that happened on Market Street in Tiffin.

The Seneca County Drug Task Force says a search of the residence yielded cash, a large amount of crack cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, cocaine, marijuana and “criminal tools”.

Both Starks and Fonseca were charged with various felonies including trafficking and permitting drug abuse.

Additional charges for possession and trafficking are pending on both suspects.

