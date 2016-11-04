Lucas County grand jury indicts man for murder

A Lucas County grand jury indicted a man on murder and several other charges Friday for allegedly killing a mother of three children.

Christopher Mominee, 36, is accused of stabbing his girlfriend Tiffiney Mohn, 38, to death in north Toledo.

According to court documents, the other charges are aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, and tampering with evidence.

