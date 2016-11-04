Drug dealer convicted in Williams County

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A Pioneer man was convicted of five felony drug offenses in Williams County Common Pleas Court Thursday for trafficking and aggravated possession of drugs.

Gregory Hines, 57, pleaded guilty to all charges after months of pretrial hearings. Williams County Prosecutor Katherine Zartman says the prosecution is recommending six and a half years in prison at his sentencing.

Hines also agreed to forfeit $2,870 in cash and his interest in a vehicle used in the crimes.

"Hines is considered to be a relatively big drug dealer here in Williams County," Zartman said.

Hines was convicted under two separate indictments, constituting three separate incidents in 2016.

In February, after executing a search warrant at Hines' home, MAN-Unit officers found drugs at the home, but not nearly the stash they were hoping to find.

Officers continued the investigation over the next few months, learning where Hines would travel to obtain his drugs and when. During such a trip, in which Hines was returning from Toledo in April, through a coordinated effort Williams County Deputy Justin Coffman pulled Hines over near West Unity.

A search of Hines' vehicle then revealed packages of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl. The amount and packaging of the drugs indicated that Hines was engaged in the business of trafficking those drugs to users.

The weight of the cocaine was nearly 50 times the bulk amount, making possession of that cocaine a felony of the second degree, which requires a mandatory prison term.

Hines was indicted in May for the February and April incidents.

In June, Hines was indicted for a further drug dealing scheme. After Hines' arrest on the May indictment, officers learned through surveillance where Hines' drugs and cash were hidden, at a third person's home, in innocent looking boxes, such as a stereo box and candle warmer boxes.

Officers responded to the residence and found the drugs and cash hidden as stated. Officers located cocaine and 27 individual packages of heroin, further indicating that Hines was trafficking in these drugs.

"Heroin and other drugs continue to be a problem throughout Ohio. With the conviction of Hines, a significant dealer in Williams County has been taken out of commission," Zartman says. "The success in these cases were the result of excellent investigative work by the MAN-Unit, with assistance from the Williams County Sheriff's Office, the Bryan Police Department, the West Unity Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Ohio BCI."

The investigation was led by MAN-Unit Williams County Deputy Michelle Jacob.

The MAN Unit investigates tips on drug use and trafficking. Citizens can call the MAN Unit at 1-800-642-7303 to leave anonymous tips.



