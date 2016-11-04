McCord Road underpass has been a long time coming

Traffic is now flowing a lot smoother in Holland.

They've been talking about the project for more than 20 years in the Holland area, and it's finally complete.

After two years of work, the McCord Road underpass near Springfield High School is now open.

The underpass will let drivers and pedestrians avoid the more than 100 trains passing through this area every day.

"It speaks well of the tenacity and the creativity and the hard work of so many individuals. We're so proud of it, and we're glad to see it finally happen," Michael O'Shea, Springfield Schools Superintendent.

The project hits close to home for Springfield High School.

Not just because, it is within feet of the building, but because of a tragedy that happened here almost 7 years ago.

It's where two students were hit by a train while walking to school in 2009. Cody Brown died. His best friend, Brianna Mullinger survived.

Now, this worry has been eliminated for parents.

"It's a win-win for the community, I think, it provides a nice gateway into the village, and to Springfield township and to our district," said Superintendent O'Shea.

On the south side of the underpass is a roundabout.

Some drivers haven't been happy about this, but ODOT leaders say, it's the safest option.

“That’s a very safe intersection. People typically don't die in roundabouts. There are accidents but they're not as severe as right angle accidents," said Todd Audet from ODOT District, Deputy Director.

Earlier on Friday, several people in the community gathered for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Springfield High School band and color guard were there celebrating along with community leaders.

Superintendent O'Shea says the underpass is a beautiful gateway into the Holland community and he is so happy it is finally complete.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.