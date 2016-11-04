TPD looking out for vehicles and the belongings inside this holiday season

Believe it or not, Christmas is just over 50 days away, and Black Friday is just three weeks away.

Toledo police have re-launched a crime prevention program and improved it, so you don't become the next victim.

While you're browsing the deals inside, the Toledo Police Department says to expect thieves to be window shopping outside, looking inside your car for purses, phones, laptops and gifts you just purchased that they can snatch in seconds.

Last year, TPD launched an effort to patrol parking lots of holiday shopping hot spots, looking out for criminals casing out cars, but also looking out for you.

Once again, this year officers will be armed with stacks of vehicle report cards, letting you know if your car passes or fails a safety check. Did you leave your keys or purse in the car or on the seat, or forget to lock your doors? If so, this yellow card will let you know your car is a magnet for criminals.

"Believe it or not more people get failing grades on those report cards then you would think. So make them aware if the police are looking in my car, criminals are probably too," said Lt. Kevin Braun.

And Braun says this year TPD will know what areas to patrol down to the day, using crime analysis data from last year.

"If we can be in the right place at the right time and the citizens can be educated and not leave their valuables exposed in their vehicles, I thinks we can easily reduce vehicle break-ins," said Lt. Braun.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.