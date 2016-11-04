Toledo man's dream lives on with St. Jude Hospital - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo man's dream lives on with St. Jude Hospital

"Show me my way in life, and I will build you a shrine." -Danny Thomas' prayer to St. Jude Thaddeus
Before becoming an entertainment icon, Danny Thomas grew up in Toledo. And the star of “Make Room for Daddy” had a big dream beyond show business that still lives on.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital remains a shining example of the continued legacy of Danny Thomas. A legacy his family and community is proud of.

“I didn’t really appreciate him until I got older and understood what was going on,” said Craig Jacobs, nephew of Danny Thomas.

While attending Woodward High School in Toledo, Thomas dreamed of becoming a comedian. But earning a living on laughs proved to be a tough deal.

“He wanted to be a comedian, and he went from Toledo to Detroit… he did not do too well,” said Jacobs.

During his struggle, Thomas, raised a Roman Catholic, made a promise to St. Jude that if he made it, he would build a hospital.

Eventually, after his career took off, that promise became reality.

“I never thought I’d live to see St. Jude Hospital built,” said Thomas at the time.

Thomas’ dream continues to spread across the nation and has even touched families in Northwest Ohio.

“I think he is looking down going, this worked out, this worked out great, because all these kids and everything they're getting cured,” said Jacobs.

