Toledo man's dream lives on with St. Jude Hospital

New research shows your children are falling behind at school even before they start, and technology is coming in the way.

Playing Catch-up: How technology could put kids behind in school

Your child may be falling behind. Third grade reading test results are in and there's a chance your child won't go to 4th grade

Sometimes in life you're forced to make a decision in seconds that could change the entire course of your life. Our "Think Fast" series is here to help you plan ahead for scenarios you may never want to - but might have to - face.

Think Fast: What to do in 5 emergency situations

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital remains a shining example of the continued legacy of Toledo-native Danny Thomas.

"Show me my way in life, and I will build you a shrine." -Danny Thomas' prayer to St. Jude Thaddeus (Source: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)

It’s every family’s worst nightmare, and two Putnam County parents have lived it twice - losing a child to cancer.

Two Ohio siblings lost to cancer honored at NYC Marathon

Before becoming an entertainment icon, Danny Thomas grew up in Toledo. And the star of “Make Room for Daddy” had a big dream beyond show business that still lives on.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital remains a shining example of the continued legacy of Danny Thomas. A legacy his family and community is proud of.

“I didn’t really appreciate him until I got older and understood what was going on,” said Craig Jacobs, nephew of Danny Thomas.

While attending Woodward High School in Toledo, Thomas dreamed of becoming a comedian. But earning a living on laughs proved to be a tough deal.

“He wanted to be a comedian, and he went from Toledo to Detroit… he did not do too well,” said Jacobs.

During his struggle, Thomas, raised a Roman Catholic, made a promise to St. Jude that if he made it, he would build a hospital.

Eventually, after his career took off, that promise became reality.

“I never thought I’d live to see St. Jude Hospital built,” said Thomas at the time.

Thomas’ dream continues to spread across the nation and has even touched families in Northwest Ohio.

“I think he is looking down going, this worked out, this worked out great, because all these kids and everything they're getting cured,” said Jacobs.

