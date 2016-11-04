TFD comfort dog calls Station 5 home

The Toledo Fire Department now has a comfort dog of its own!

Meet Smokey, the new four-legged companion at Station 5.

Smokey has been calling the station home for the past two months and by now he's a part of the family, but what he does for the men and women there is priceless.

"You can be angry from getting back from a run on whatever it was and then you walk in and see him, its just a sense of cool, calm, collected. So he is very calming," said firefighter Rachel Dorn, Smokey's handler.

Two-year-old Smokey is a mild mannered black lab who has been trained as a comfort dog to help erase the images firefighters see daily as they respond to our calls for help.

"Kind of take the edge off a human and just be something to love on. And it does help. It is a huge release," said Dorn.

Smokey came to Toledo after being rescued from a kill shelter by an organization called FETCH. Smokey was trained to provide comfort - part of the organization's program Homeless to Hero.

But it was Tracy Spader with the local non-profit K9 Defenders who connected all the dots and got him where he is today.

"It's one thing to hear about it and be part of it, but to see it all come together and exactly how it effects everybody that is what is truly special," said Spader.

Smokey is part of a six-month pilot program for TFD. If he works out, the department hopes to get a comfort dog in all of their fire stations.

And now that smokey has gotten use to his new house at Station 5, TFD hopes to bring him out to the community more.

So far, Smokey has been funded completely on donations from firefighters, local businesses and charities. But they are looking to get more help.

Right now, they have several events and fundraisers planned to help with his expenses. To make a small donation, click here.

Follow Smokey's journey by visiting his Facebook page.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.