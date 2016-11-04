Year-long drug investigation leads to arrest in Sandusky - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

SANDUSKY, OH (WTOL) -

A year-long drug investigation led to an arrest in Sandusky Thursday. 

Daniel Hallingshead Jr., 21, was taken into federal custody for drug trafficking charges as a result of a search warrant.  

Law enforcement agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), and the Sandusky Police Department, Perkins Township Police Department and Erie County Sheriff's Office executed five federal search warrants at residences in Sandusky as part of a year-long investigation into a suspected heroin trafficking ring. 

During the search an assortment of pills, heroin, drug paraphernalia and cash were found.  

